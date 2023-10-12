Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.50. 158,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,024. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

