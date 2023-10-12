Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,952,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,166,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.8 %

VRT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 329,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,344. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.