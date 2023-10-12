Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.8 %

ONTO traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.10. 22,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $146.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

