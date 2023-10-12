Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH remained flat at $59.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 283,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

