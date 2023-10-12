iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.