Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

