Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,520,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the previous session’s volume of 305,754 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 574,633 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 905,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 228,845 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 231,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.