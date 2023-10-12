Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.