Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 45.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.