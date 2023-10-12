Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $51,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of WEX by 835.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $7,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $191.79 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $129.47 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average is $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

