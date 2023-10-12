Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.3 %

B opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

