Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 270,399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEO opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

