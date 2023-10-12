Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

