Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Position Lessened by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $32,697.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598 over the last ninety days. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

