Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 479 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 479 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

