Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,915 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $212,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Commercial Metals by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

