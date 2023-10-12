Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $28.47 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $426,116.55 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00092770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.