CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $27.42 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $27.42 million and $1.39 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,721.28 or 1.00017538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002386 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03405611 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,358,769.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

