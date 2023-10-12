2,961 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

