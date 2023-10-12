TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $869.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $867.13 and a 200-day moving average of $831.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,128 shares of company stock worth $54,882,510 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

