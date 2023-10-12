Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $50,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

ROP opened at $502.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.21.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

