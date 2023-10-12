New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $71.80 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,467 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of CSX worth $71,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.