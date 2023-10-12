New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 51,327 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $79,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,470,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

