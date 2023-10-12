Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $84,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $824,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 488.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after buying an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 126,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $215.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

