Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $299.92 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.55 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

