Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $400.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.71 and a 200-day moving average of $387.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

