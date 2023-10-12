Rockland Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.