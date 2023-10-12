Rockland Trust Co. Has $607,000 Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.29. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

