Rockland Trust Co. Sells 959 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,654,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,905 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 593,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 210,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $692.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

