Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

