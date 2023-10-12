Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

