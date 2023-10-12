Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

