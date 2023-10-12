Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,097 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

