Horan Securities Inc. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

