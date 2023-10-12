350 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 176,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,082,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $97.44 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

