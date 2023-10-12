Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 67,639 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,721,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $272.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.