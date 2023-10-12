Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 328,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

