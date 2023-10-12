Horan Securities Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

