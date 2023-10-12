Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 600.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of A opened at $113.35 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

