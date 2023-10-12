Horan Securities Inc. Has $73,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.