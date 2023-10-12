Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

