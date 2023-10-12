Horan Securities Inc. Takes $88,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

