Horan Securities Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM opened at $53.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

