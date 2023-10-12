Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

