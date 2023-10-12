4,320 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in M.D.C. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $2,829,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James raised their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

