Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

