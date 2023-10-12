9,589 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

HBAN opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

