Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 23,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

