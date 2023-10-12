Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,740 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,708,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.
PPL Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.