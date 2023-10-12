Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

